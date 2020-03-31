Introducing the gorgeous Layla! They say blondes have more fun, and Layla’s idea of fun consists of belly rubs and snuggling. This sweet girl was originally surrendered to Animal Control, along with several other dogs, by a breeder. She then thought she found her forever home, but Layla realized she really liked people more than other dogs, so she came to Houndhaven to find her happily ever after.
Layla is a beautiful two-year old yellow lab. She is a petite lab, weighing just under 52 pounds. She could possibly convince you that she’s a lap dog, or at the very least a nice sofa companion. Layla has super soft fur and loves when you pet her for long periods of time. She will lay down next to you and place her head on your lap, and then coyly roll onto her back to get you to rub her belly. Layla really does have a way of mesmerizing our volunteers, and we could spend all day with her.
Layla loves going for long walks and walks very well on a leash. She knows “sit” and “down” and is eager to learn much more. While many dogs love hanging out with a pack of their fellow furry friends, Layla only has eyes for humans and has requested that she be your one and only. She will be your most loyal girl and will let you love her whenever you want. Layla loves playing with her Nylabone and playing fetch.
If you’ve been looking for a beautiful, devoted new family member, Layla will reward you with a lifetime of unconditional love and snuggles. Visit www.houndhaven.org to review Houndhaven’s adoption policies and procedures, and complete an application.