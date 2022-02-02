William Shakespeare nailed it when he penned the iconic words, “This above all; to thine own self be true.”
No matter how many opinions folks shoot in our direction, we have a choice. We can be persuaded by how they think we should conduct ourselves, or we can deflect their input and be true to our hearts.
No one gets a say over us unless we allow it.
While there should always be time and space for wise council, unwise council is like a rotting tooth. Its roots insidiously infect the whole body.
Over the years, I’ve been in plenty of writer’s workshops where you read your work aloud and let the group give feedback. Often enough, some of the feedback is constructive and worth the writer’s effort to revise. Other times, an insecure writer will mesh all opinions throughout their draft—instead of the ones that resonate with their heart—which leave them with a poisoned jumble of words.
If we reflect, we may be able to pinpoint a time when we lost ourselves in a jumble of peer pressures. Maybe we bent over backwards to please people and wound up hurting ourselves. Instead of examining our hearts, we gave them away and became something we didn’t recognize. Cumulating into an identity crisis.
God understands that the world’s view and opinion would sway us, that’s why he gave us His Word as an anchor, a reminder that we are the exact representation of His son, Jesus.
2nd Corinthians 3:18 We can all draw close to him with the veil removed from our faces. And with no veil we all become like mirrors who brightly reflect the glory of the Lord Jesus. We are being transfigured into his very image as we move from one brighter level of glory to another. And this glorious transfiguration comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit.
This is who we are. Made in His image. When we lose sight of this, it’s impossible to be true to our hearts.
Proverbs 4:23 Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Because your view and opinion of yourself matters most, review your thoughts about yourself as if you were your best friend.
2. Find scriptures that illustrate what God says about you. (You’re prized above ruby and pearls. You’re victorious. You are precious in His sight, etc. There are all kinds of gems in the Bible).
3. Place a scripture or affirmation on your mirror that spells out your worth and recite it aloud daily.
4. Marry this affirmation and a corresponding emotion like it's already a done deal.
When we become intimate with who we are in God through Christ (2nd Corinthians 5:21), we will be secure enough to cast aside popular opinion in favor of our inner truth.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.