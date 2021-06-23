There’s injustice in this world that we can allow to defeat us or empower us to make a significant change.
I had one such opportunity this past week after hearing that an admitted sexual predator didn’t have to serve a single day in jail.
Righteous anger gripped my heart because I know firsthand the repercussions that sexually abused children suffer. I know firsthand that low self-worth is a part of that package as they grow into adults.
This injustice spurred me into wanting to take action but I didn’t know where to begin. I knew someone needed to raise their voice for his victim and countless others and invoke legislation change to stop the vicious cycle.
My writing partner Dana Summers who worked as an editorial cartoonist at the Orlando Sentinel for over thirty years reached out to the editor and asked if I could write an opinion piece on the topic.
Once I had the go-ahead, I opened my dark past in the hopes of preserving our children’s futures.
That article hit newsstands on June 12, 2021. I’m trusting God that the outpouring will seep into our justice system that’s as broken as the hearts of children who’ve been sexually abused.
Righteous anger is healthy if we’re mindful to not let it evolve into bitterness and unforgiveness that steals our peace. We’re empowered when we steer this type of anger to benefit us and others. A bonus is that it also has the capacity to be therapeutic.
If there’s an injustice you feel strongly about, I encourage you to raise your voice in a healthy, productive manner.
This week’s practice:
Allow the emotion of anger to simmer in order to understand if it’s steeped in bitterness or a heartfelt prompt for actionable change.
Ask God for direction and where to begin your journey for radical change.
Research ways your voice can be heard, whether it’s a blog, an article, social media, etc.
If reform needs to happen at the law level, get in touch with your local representative. If doors shut, keep knocking while you remind yourself why you started this in the first place.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t encourage you to reach out to your local representative on behalf of children and young adults who’ve been abused, to charge them to renounce the plea bargain law for sexual predators.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
I love hearing from you. If my articles resonate with you, please drop me a line. Even if you have questions or insights of your own.