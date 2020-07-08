According to AdventHealth, one of the best ways we can minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community is to wear face masks in public – and how you wear it makes all the difference. Currently, Orange and Osceola counties are under Emergency Executive Orders requiring the use of face coverings in public places.
Here are some helpful tips on what to do an
d what to not do when wearing a face mask to improve its effectiveness:
DO make sure you properly sanitize your hands with hand sanitizer or soap and water before putting the mask on.
DON’T just grab the mask and put it on without properly sanitizing your hands.
DO make sure you grab the loops of the mask and minimize touching the outside and the inside of the mask. Put it on around your chin and ears.
DO make sure you get a good fit above on the bridge of your nose. Cover your nose and your mouth. Get a good seal by molding it to your nose and cheeks.
DON’T wear your mask down underneath your nose or not cover your mouth. It will be completely ineffective.
DON’T touch the outside of your mask or reach under it. You are just spreading germs.
DO remember to wear your mask in public. It keeps you safe, it keeps your family safe and it keeps our community safe.
For a short video on how to properly wear a face covering, visit https://cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/zEwtiK2t-6Ju3gnIW.