Self-doubt steals peace, makes a person question her place in this world and wonder if she ever heard from God in the first place.
Hey, I’ve been there.
But here’s the empowering thing.
I know how to rise above doubt when it comes knocking.
If you’re mired in self-doubt right now, there is hope. There’s always hope.
Even if it’s been one year, five years, twenty years of sowing into a dream, keep focused. Keep your faith activated and work toward those results, no matter how slow the dream unfolds. Even when it looks like the dream is dormant.
Look at how long it took Abraham and Sarah to conceive. And yet, God put everything in place for the perfect time. Along the way, during the rocky journey, He taught them to see the future of promise. He told Abraham that he would multiply his lineage as a multitude of stars. Every time Abraham looked toward the heavens, gazed upon those stars, he was reminded of God’s promise.
What has God dropped in your heart? What can you look at, mediate on in order to keep the faith while your dream unfolds?
It’s when we concentrate on what God says, that the doubts fade, and we’re no longer believers who’re tossed in the waves like in verse 6 this scripture:
James 1:5-8 If any of you lacks wisdom [to guide him through a decision or circumstance], he is to ask of [our benevolent] God, who gives to everyone generously and without rebuke or blame, and it will be given to him. But he must ask [for wisdom] in faith, without doubting [God’s willingness to help], for the one who doubts is like a billowing surge of the sea that is blown about and tossed by the wind. For such a person ought not to think or expect that he will receive anything [at all] from the Lord, being a double-minded man, unstable and restless in all his ways [in everything he thinks, feels, or decides].
Just to clarify, God doesn’t keep wisdom from the double-minded person. They do it themselves by their thoughts, emotions and decisions. It’s on them, not God.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Determine what you’re doubtful about, really examine it by being quiet, listening to yourself internally.
2. Decide if this doubt contradicts God’s promises. Example: If you’re believing for healing, you can ascertain that is a promise from God because it is in scripture. Trust in that promise. And take action whether it’s to eat better or seek out a doctor or cut something harmful out of your life. In other words, line yourself up with that promise.
3. Ask God for that wisdom outlined in the above scripture.
4. Pray until you flow in God’s wisdom. Fully. Pray and pray and pray.
5. Now that you’re equipped with wisdom, act on it.
Once you weed out the doubt, faith will take root. That doesn’t mean that doubt won’t crop up here and there, but you’ll be more equipped to pull the weeds quicker, so they don’t smother your dreams.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com