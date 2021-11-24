YOUR Humane Society SPCA invites the community to join them in two ribbon cuttings at their shelter for two animal care buildings, “Kitten Wonderland” and the Ralph Edmonds Memorial Dog Quarantine Unit, also known as “Ralph’s Place,” at a Nov. 30 open house, beginning at 10 a.m.
Sumter County and Lady Lake Area Chambers of Commerce will join shelter staff, volunteers and supporters at the ribbon cutting.
“We’ve stayed quite busy with many projects to better serve the animals, but delays from the pandemic kept postponing the ribbon cutting and open house until now,” said shelter chairman Claudia Labbé. “We’re so happy we can finally share this day with those who made this all possible. It’s a great way to bring in the holidays with our thanks to our community for their support.”
Tours will be offered throughout the day so visitors can see the facilities and meet shelter animals “eager to meet interested adopters,” according to Labbé. Light refreshments, pet safety information and holiday gifts for pet lovers will also be available.
In recognition of Giving Tuesday, the shelter will be accepting monetary gifts and in-kind donations of needed supplies. For more information or to donate, visit yhsspca.org/donate. Donations also can be mailed to YOUR Humane Society SPCA, PO Box 67, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538.