To kick off 2021, YOUR Humane Society SPCA has chosen to highlight Lisa Lawrance as its Volunteer of the Month. Originally from the Detroit area, Lawrance spent most of her life there until she retired in 2015. Eventually, Lawrance and her husband found their way to The Villages.
Prior to retiring, Lawrance knew she wanted to use her extra time to help animals.
“I read online about YOUR HSSPCA and went for an orientation day,” she said. “It was prior to the holidays, and a volunteer named Jane was talking about bringing in food for a special holiday meal for the animals. I liked that idea.”
Lawrance started volunteering from that day, and she’s been volunteering with the organization about 10 months.
Early into her days of volunteering, Lawrance couldn’t believe the bonds she formed with the dogs.
“I love each and every one,” she said. “Yes, even the most exuberant of them.”
She volunteers two days a week.
“Each day, I look forward to spending time with the dogs, knowing that it improves their lives a bit with exercise, training, socialization and love,” Lawrance said. “I have my process with each one, and I probably get more out of it than the dogs. Dogs have such big hearts, and I think the saddest thing is when they have no one of their own to share their love with. Volunteering makes me think they can at least give a little bit of that love to me.”
Lawrance always has held a soft spot for animals. Currently, she and her husband have a dog named Sydney, a 12-year-old Labradoodle.
Her most memorable experiences at the no-kill shelter have been when new dogs come in, and some are shy and fearful.
“When you win them over, it is the greatest feeling,” Lawrance said. “Also great [is] when you are training them and they ‘get it.’ I feel that every time they learn something, they are closer to getting adopted.”
Lawrance believes that any animal lover could benefit from volunteering.
“There are many different ways to help if hands-on with the animals does not work for you,” she said.
Opportunities for volunteers range from time with the animals to fundraising, office help, facility care and landscaping, humane education and more. Interested in spending more time with the animals at YOUR Humane Society SPCA? Visit hsspca.org/volunteer to complete a volunteer application or call 352-793-9117.