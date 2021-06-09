Did you know the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers spring/summer wild hog hunting at 26 wildlife management areas across the state?
You don’t need a hunting license to hunt wild hogs at a WMA, though you will need a management area permit, unless exempt. Many of these spring and summer wild hog hunts on WMAs don’t require a quota permit; however, some do. Find a list of WMAs (with links to individual brochures) that offer spring/summer wild hog hunting by visiting MyFWC.com/Hunting and clicking on the “Spring/summer wild hog hunting” banner at the top.
On lands outside the WMA system, wild hogs, which can be very destructive to native plant habitats, farmland and other environments, may be hunted year-round with landowner permission. A hunting license is not required, and there is no size or bag limit, and either sex may be harvested. Hunters may use dogs and any legal rifle, shotgun, crossbow, bow, pistol or air gun (including airbow).
The FWC encourages people to take precautions when handling or field dressing wild hogs. Learn more at MyFWC.com/hunting/wild-hog.
When out and about, hunters and others exploring Florida’s wild areas are encouraged to take part in FWC biologists’ efforts to learn more about the state’s wild turkey populations. June through August, you can report all wild turkeys you see during your normal daily activities to FWC.
Learn more about the survey at MyFWC.com/Turkey.