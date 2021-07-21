Weather forecasters have stated that this year’s hurricane season would be above average. So far, there have been five tropical systems, and we have five more months to go. SumterPrepares.com provides valuable information on hurricane preparedness. Here are seven tips to help you stay safe this season.
Know and understand the hurricane hazards
Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 each year.
Tropical systems can and have affected Sumter County. We have been lucky, unlike inland counties in Florida and Georgia that were devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Hazardous conditions can occur well ahead and well away from the storm’s center. A severe thunderstorm in the outlying rain band can produce high winds, tornados and flooding, even if Sumter County is not in the path or hurricane forecast cone.
Make a plan
Prepare early so you can be successful. Waiting until the last minute reduces your options and adds undue stress.
Know what you are going to do.
Decide if you are going to leave the area and know where to go. A nearby friend’s or family member’s home might be best rather than being stuck on the interstate. Most modern site-built homes provide protection where shelter-in-place may be the best option.
Don’t forget to plan for family members with special needs and your pets.
Get a kit
Have enough food and water to last you seven to 14 days. Don’t forget your pets.
You can get good ideas of what items you will need at SumterPrepares.com.
Get an insurance check-up
Review your homeowner and business coverages with your insurance provider. Find out what is covered and not covered before you must file a claim.
Get a clear understanding of how a hurricane deductible works.
Consider obtaining flood insurance even if you do not live in a flood zone.
Strengthen your home
Protect the windows, garage and doors.
Local home improvement stores have the necessary supplies that you will need. Get them early.
Stay informed
Sign up for AlertSumter at https://member.everbridge.net/453003085614874/login. Sumter County can send you an alert directly to your telephone, text and email to let you know of severe weather.
Sumter County encourages everyone to obtain a weather radio that keeps you informed of severe weather and sends a siren when warnings are issued.
Help your neighbors
Neighbors helping neighbors can build an effective support network, especially for those that need extra assistance.