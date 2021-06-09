May 17, a celebration was held at Sumter Adult and Community Education (SPA Campus) to recognize students who completed its Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning/Refrigeration program.
HVAC instructor Guy Fraser and Sumter Adult Education principal Micah Cook recognized Alvin Walker for his completion of the 750-hour HVAC program. This three-semester program prepares students for entry into the HVAC field or advanced training in the HVAC industry.
In addition, students were recognized for their completion of first and second semesters. Completing the first semester was Javin Stroup, and completing the second semester were Manny Garcia, Brian Gill Jr. and Harry Kalkai.
Having completed the three semesters, Walker obtained EPA certification, which allows him to work with refrigerants. Additionally, the program provides training on the basic principles of air conditioning and refrigeration that apply to both commercial and residential systems, as well as elements of the industry, such as planning, management, finance, and technical and production skills. The program also focuses on the underlying principles of technology, health and safety, and environmental issues as pertains to the HVAC industry.
Interested in learning more about the program? Visit http://sumter.k12.fl.us/aec or call 352-793-5719. Courses are held at Sumter Adult Education Center, 1425 CR 526A, Sumterville.