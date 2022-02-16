Achieve a feast for the senses with a prime rib roast that is tender, flavorful, elegant and simple to serve. Always start with a room-temperature roast, as this allows it to cook more evenly. Season the roast with a generous blend of olive oil, garlic, sea salt, freshly cracked black pepper and fresh herbs that form a flavorful crust.
Be generous with your seasoning – this is a large roast!
Always cook a standing rib roast with a meat thermometer. This is the best way to determine the “doneness” with a roast of this size. The most reliable approach is to start your prime rib at 450°F (230°C) for 15–20 minutes and then lower the temperature to 325°F (165°C) and roast it for 13–15 minutes per pound.
Always remove your roast before it has reached your desired level of “doneness,” as the residual heat will continue to cook the beef. Let the roast rest for a minimum of 30 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 130°–135°F, for a pink medium rare.
Remove your standing rib roast from the pan and let rest on a large cutting board. While some prefer a thick-sliced roast, we suggest thinly slicing the meat to allow its tender, silky texture to shine. Serve with a simple au jus made from pan juices.