More than 200 people gathered on the front lawn of AdventHealth Zephyrhills for the hospital’s 37th annual Easter service. After two years of virtual services, the event returned in person.
“The last two years have been filled with challenges, but with each challenge we have faced, we have had hope to help us overcome whatever was put in front of us,” said Amanda Maggard, AdventHealth Dade City and Zephyrhills president and CEO. “This year, we are even more hopeful that as a community, we will continue to rise above whatever comes our way.”