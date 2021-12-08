Last week, work at the intersection of C-462 and Spanish Harbor/Inspiration Drive began. The project involves converting an existing non-signalized intersection to a signalized intersection, according to Sumter County.
Those driving through the area, located on C-462 north of C-466A in Wildwood, are asked to use caution. Lane closures will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Heavy machinery will be working near the travel way, as well.
“Please use caution to protect yourselves and our construction workers,” the Board of Sumter County Commissioners stated in a news release.
For more information, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov.