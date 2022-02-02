DAVIE, Florida – Argentine black and white tegus have spread and established populations in and around Florida at a rapid and growing rate, demonstrating critical implications for native wildlife, numerous natural areas, and even restoration efforts for Everglades National Park.
UF scientists at the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) and partnering agencies have co-authored “Growth and Spread of the Argentine Black and White Tegu Population in Florida,” a fact sheet illustrating the depth and breadth of the tegu problem.
Wildlife experts and scientists have developed cooperative programs over the last decade to locate, survey, monitor and trap tegus where they have spread and established populations – all to reduce their numbers and control the species in Florida and outlying areas before it continues to spread.
“Our work has shown that tegu populations can be controlled with sustained trapping efforts and resources,” said Melissa Miller, invasive species research coordinator for The Croc Docs at UF’s Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center. “Knowing we can achieve success in reducing tegu abundance and dispersal allows us to strategically prioritize efforts and protect at-risk native wildlife. However, dedicated multi-year funding is needed to continue enacting a successful interagency tegu control program across the landscape.”
Partnering agencies, with UF/IFAS Croc Docs at the forefront of those efforts, include Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), United States Geological Survey, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, South Florida Water Management District, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The fact sheet maps out a timeline beginning with the tegu’s introduction into south Florida and the species spread into areas impacting wildlife, threatening nesting areas of protected and endangered species, and entering natural areas including Everglades National Park. Collaborative interagency efforts began in 2009.
To date, Argentine black and white tegu populations have grown in numbers, with distinct populations established in four Florida counties. Tegus have been reported in 31 additional Florida counties, which may represent individuals that are escaped or released pets and that have not yet formed breeding populations. Tegu sightings have also been reported in four Georgia counties. Both the number of tegus removed and the effort expended to catch them have increased. These totals do not include tegus removed by private trappers, some who reported removing more than 400 tegus in a year.
“Working with our federal and state partners, as well as with public and private land managers, we are identifying strategies and funding to help contain this threat,” said Larry Williams, United States Fish and Wildlife Service’s Florida Ecological Services state supervisor. “Research and risk assessments conducted show that tegus have a high potential to become the ‘next Burmese python’ in Florida.”
The spread of tegus can impact Everglade’s restoration efforts by increasing predation on threatened and endangered species, including the American crocodile, the Key Largo woodrat, the Cape Sable seaside sparrow, as well as all other ground-nesting birds and reptiles.
The FWC works collaboratively to minimize the impact of tegus on native wildlife and natural areas across landscapes while continuing to take actions that prevent establishment of new tegu populations through regulation, systematic removal efforts within established populations, and by rapidly responding to confirmed sightings outside of established ranges. It has reduced regulatory barriers to non-native reptile removal and encourages their humane removal from privately owned properties and FWC managed lands.
“Tegus are an invasive wildlife species that have significant impacts on our native wildlife and ecosystems and are a high priority for our agency to control,” said Melissa Tucker, director of the Division of Habitat and Species Conservation, FWC. “While tegus are an increasing concern, we can slow their spread and minimize their impacts by increasing efforts to prevent releases, rapidly responding to reports in new locations, and continuing management activities that reduce and contain breeding populations.”
Learn more: https://bit.ly/3FRaVE1.