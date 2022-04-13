Self-development is both a selfish and selfless endeavor. Selfish because we’re honing in on our own desire; selfless because when we become the best version of ourselves, our children win just as much as we do.
For a mother, tending to our own mental and emotional needs is an excruciating process because we bend over backwards to put our children first. And rightfully so. They need us to help guide them into the best versions of themselves as well. But here’s the kicker: How can we be an exemplary example if we’re physically, emotionally and mentally drained? If we’re hurting because of our past mistakes? If our present is weighing us down like an ill-fitting harness that’s taking us down a path we don’t want or like?
Worse: if our self-worth is in the toilet?
Our children are sponges who pick up on all of our troubles and oftentimes, they emulate us.
We have to care for ourselves before we can fully care for others. On an airplane, flight attendants instruct us to use the oxygen mask first before helping our seatmate so that we can help.
We think that we don’t have time for self-development and time with God, but there is more time in the day that we may experience as fruitless busy time. Time we’re filling but getting nothing done. Or maybe we’re killing time with Netflix or Tik Tok videos. Whatever we’re doing, we can choose to carve out time just for us.
Simple adjustments can be made in our schedules. We can listen to an inspiring podcast or sermon in our car on our commute instead of listening to the radio. We can spend an extra ten minutes in the bathroom, praying and mediating. We can get up extra early and journal our gratitude.
We can prevail.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Take out your notebook and list three areas of time wasters you can let go of in order to invest in yourself.
2. List three areas in your life that you want to improve and renovate.
3. Find books, podcasts, videos and possible professional help to begin building the life you choose.
Your children will thank you for loving yourself enough to go through this process and come out the other side a better mom. Maybe not right away, but they will.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com