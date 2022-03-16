Music can enliven any event and often sets the tone for boisterous festivities. From dinner parties to weddings, music plays an integral role in many momentous occasions.
Music also is front and center during St. Patrick’s Day parties and other celebrations. Imparting traditional music as well as modern Irish songs into St. Patrick’s Day fanfare can kick parties up another notch.
To get the celebration started, consider adding these Irish songs to your St. Patrick’s Day event, courtesy of Irish Travel Guide, Vagabond Tours and The Irish Road Trip.
• “Molly Malone:” This song has been an anthem for the people of Dublin since the late 19th century. It talks about a Dublin fishmonger, and The Dubliners’ take is a popular version.
• “A Nation Once Again”: This hymn was written in the early to mid-1840s by Thomas Osborne Davis. As the creator of the Young Irelander movement, he helped pave the way for changes in Irish nationalism, and the song is often classified as “Irish rebel music.”
• “Grace”: This song was written about an Irish artist who married Joseph Mary Plunkett, one of the leaders of the 1916 Easter Rising. “Grace” is a sad Irish folk song, but a classic nonetheless.
• “The Fields of Athenry”: This tune often is considered the unofficial national anthem of Ireland. It captures the tragedy of the Great Famine as well as the enduring spirit of the Irish people.
• “Danny Boy”: What St. Patrick’s Day gathering would be complete without the widely recognized “Danny Boy”? This classic was inspired by the Siege of Derry, and the song became renowned during WWI. Frederick Edward Weatherly, an English barrister and singer, put lyrics to “Danny Boy” in 1912.
• “Raglan Road”: This song is known as one of Ireland’s most romantic tunes. Poet Patrick Kavanagh wrote the lyrics, purportedly inspired by his brief connection with doctor Hilda Moriarity.