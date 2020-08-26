People who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and were unable to provide their information in time to receive Economic Impact Payments for their children are being given a second chance by the Internal Revenue Service. Registration for federal beneficiaries who didn’t receive $500 per child payments earlier this year has been reopened and is available through Sept. 30.
Certain federal benefit recipients can use the IRS.gov Non-Filers tool to enter information on their qualifying children to receive the supplemental $500 payments. Those unable to access the Non-Filers tool may submit a simplified paper return following the procedures described at IRS.gov.
The IRS anticipates the catch-up payments, equal to $500 per eligible child, will be issued by mid-October. Those who used the Non-Filers tool after May 5 do not need to take further action.
Available in both English and Spanish, the Non-Filers tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles, who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019. This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness. People can qualify, even if they don’t work or have no earned income. But low- and moderate-income workers and working families eligible to receive special tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit, cannot use this tool. They will need to file a regular return.
For more information on the Economic Impact Payment, including updated answers to frequently-asked questions and other resources, visit IRS.gov/coronavirus.