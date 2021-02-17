We’re beyond thrilled about the arrival of our granddaughter, Claire Tyler--who is not pictured above--this past Super Bowl Sunday.
Her daddy, Tyler, is a huge Bucs fan so her birthdays will be super special. We’re blessed that our family is growing. At the same time, I have a soft spot for people who struggle to conceive, who want a child so badly they can taste it.
I have dear friends who’ve gone through years of drought, waiting for pregnancy to take root, mourning when pregnancy tests came back negative. I’ve also seen them pick themselves up and dust themselves off. I watched them hang up pictures of babies by famous photographer, Anne Geddes, buy diapers and set up a nursery in advance of a promised little one. I’ve also watched miracles unfold in the form of natural births and adoption.
When it looked like there was no way, God made a way. Sight unseen.
2 Corinthians 4:18 While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.
My friend, who wound up adopting two beautiful boys, once told me that even though she didn’t give birth to them, they were hers because she spoke them into existence. She believed in their lives before they were born. And that bond was just as strong as a natural bond. The same could be said for the amazing couple who suffered great loss through multiple miscarriages when they adopted my sweet birth daughter, Allie, in 1987. She grew up thoroughly loved and cared for as
if she was theirs from the beginning of time. These mighty couples of God chose to believe when the naysayers said “I’ll believe it when I see it.”
They chose to walk by faith and not by sight. In Luke 1, when Mary, the mother of Jesus, was told by an angel she would become pregnant with the Son of God even though she was a virgin, she said, “Be it unto me according thy word.” She trusted and believed God would do the impossible.
This week’s practice:
1. Choose what God says over your circumstance. If there’s a promise in the Bible, you can claim it as yours.
2. Take a page out of my friends’ book and buy something that will help you envision this promise.
3. Help persuade your heart by thanking God that it’s a done deal. Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. Please reach out if you have a question or prayer concern. I’d love to hear from you.