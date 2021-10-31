National Shelter Appreciation Week is Nov. 3–9, and there are many ways to show appreciation for what local shelters like YOUR Humane Society SPCA do for their communities.
Three biggies are adopt, donate and volunteer, according to the no-kill shelter. Here are a few special events planned in the coming days.
Nov. 3–5, proceeds from Rhapsody in Rhythm, at the Savannah Center, 7 p.m., will support YOUR Humane Society SPCA and Toys For Tots. Tickets are available at Villages Box Offices and thevillagesentertainment.com.
Nov. 3, bring your pets for photos with Santa at VCA Buffalo Ridge Animal Hospital, 748 Village Campus Circle in The Villages. Reserve your spot at 352-750-4711.
Visit with YOUR Humane Society SPCA at the Sumter Fall Festival Nov. 6, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at the Wildwood Community Center; the Nov. 12 Bicycle Expo & Health Fair, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Hacienda Rec. Ctr., The Villages; and the Nov. 17 Lady Lake Expo, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at the Rolling Acres Road Soccer Fields in Lady Lake.
As Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of neglected, abused and abandoned animals. Volunteers are welcomed. Donations directly help to cover the cost of saving, treating and caring for them. Learn more about them at hsspca.org or by calling 352-793-9117.
The shelter is located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. Visitors are always welcome; however, appointments are recommended.