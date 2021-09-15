YOUR Humane Society SPCA believes that having a pet in one’s life, whether it is a hamster or a horse, a snake or a dog, should be considered a privilege. Both the human and the animal should benefit mutually. This human-animal relationship comes with responsibilities that should be taught and instilled to each generation, along with kindness, compassion and appreciation.
It is a lifelong commitment to do what is right for our pets when possible. When circumstances don’t allow, have a plan for their well-being to continue without you. There is no excuse in today’s world to abandon any animal, with resources available in most communities. Simply do the right thing.
Ready to get a pet? Research what type of pet is best and suits your lifestyle and budget. Provide it the exercise, behavioral training, environment, balanced diet and a veterinary commitment.
Keep pets ID’d with tags on collars and/or microchipped, licensed and obey local ordinances. Include pets in any emergency or evacuation plans, as they are family.
Be part of the solution and help manage overpopulation by spaying or neutering your pets. If you are a responsible breeder, you will breed only to improve the breed standard and never risk the welfare of your pet for money.
Recognize changes in your pet’s health and provide for their needs as they age. End-of-life care, from palliative to euthanasia, should be in consultation with your veterinarian. Step up and be present perhaps when your pet needs you most, at their euthanasia. It is the last act of love you can show them.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, no-kill organization. Donations directly help to cover the cost of saving, treating and caring for neglected, abused and abandoned animals.
Learn more at hsspca.org or by calling 352-793-9117. YHSSPCA, which is located in Lake Panasoffkee, is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Visitors are always welcome at the shelter; however, due to COVID-19 concerns, visitors are requested to make an appointment until further notice.