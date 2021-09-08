In 2001, Perry Sangastiano was working for a spinal bracing manufacturer located in Eatontown, New Jersey, and he was set to meet with 20 surgeons in San Francisco that September. His office manager booked him on Flight 93 for Sept. 11, but a few days before the flight, a dinner meeting with the surgeons was postponed one day, and Sangastiano’s boss told him to see if he could get another flight.
“He said to sleep an extra hour and go sightseeing on Sept. 12,” Sangastiano said.
Sept. 11, he drove to the Newark airport for his flight.
“I arrived at Terminal A gate A28 when Flight 93 was boarding. I was seated facing the Twin Towers, which are nine miles away, reading the newspaper when the first plane hit,” he said. “I looked up and went back to reading the paper. When the second plane hit, I stood up and grabbed my cell to call my office. No service. Most people had analog cell phones. No service. There was a stampede to the bank of pay phones. The National Guard secured the airport after I was able to get my luggage.”
At this time, Sangastiano did not know his original flight was 93, the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers rose up to stop the hijackers.
Sept. 13 when opening his office, Sangastiano received a call from his office manager, who was “crying hysterically. She found the original itinerary and kept apologizing. I was stunned. She asked if I wanted the paperwork, but I said no. I watched it live.”
Sangastiano eventually moved to Oxford Sept. 18, 2017.
“I am one of the lucky ones,” he said.