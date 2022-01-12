Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized nationwide the third Monday in January, and the man and his legacy will be recognized in communities across the nation, including the community of Royal.
A “drive-by” march and parade will kick off events Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at Royal Park, 9569 County Road 235, Wildwood.
During the parade/march, “We will observe social distancing while riding in our cars or walking the 1-mile route through Royal’s county roads,” said organizers Young Performing Artists, Inc.
In lieu of an annual banquet, a “drive-up” event will follow the parade at 11 a.m. at the park featuring guest speaker Mrs. Joserah Johnson, a Royal native.
In addition, a soul food vendor will offer oxtail dinner, fried chicken wings, fried fish, fries and okra, soft drinks and water.
“Due to our country’s health concerns, we will observe 6-foot distancing [and] face masks during this event. We ask that patrons drive up, stay in or close to their vehicles or the pod of patrons traveled with to the event,” YPA, Inc. added.
The activities will also be streamed live via
www.Facebook.com/youngperformingartistsinc.
For more information, email youngartists@aol.com.