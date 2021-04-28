Did you know you can attend Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission meetings? Currently held virtually, the next meeting takes place May 12–13, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.
Topics to be covered range from the spiny lobster mini-season and marine fisheries management issues, to the sale of native white-tailed deer venison.
A virtual link for this meeting will be provided on MyFWC.com closer to the meeting date. The agenda is posted at https://myfwc.com/about/commission/commission-meetings/may-2021.