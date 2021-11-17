On the eve of Veterans Day, the Lake & Sumter Counties Chapter Military Officer’s Association of America (MOAA) held its annual JROTC dinner meeting to recognize this year’s exemplary MOAA Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets.
The dinner is an opportunity for MOAA members to meet and hear from the senior instructor and a distinguished cadet from each of the six high schools in the two counties that offer JROTC programs. The six Army, Navy and Air Force JROTC units the chapter supports are at Eustis, Leesburg, Mount Dora, South Lake, South Sumter and Umatilla high schools.
The Lake and Sumter Counties Chapter supports these units by presenting a $1,000 and $500 scholarship to the top graduating JROTC seniors of each school and presenting a MOAA medal and certificate to the top JROTC junior at each school.
Sixty-five members and guests, along with 25 JROTC cadets and their instructors attended the Nov. 10 function, held at the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center in The Villages.
“It is at this dinner that we honor those cadets from the six high school Junior ROTC units that are in our two-county catchment area, particularly the six cadets that received the MOAA Medal and Certificate for being the top underclass person in their unit last year,” wrote Don Hansen, retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and MOAA Lake & Sumter Counties Chapter president, in the chapter’s newsletter. “We were able to hear a short review of the unit’s activities and the plans each cadet (was) hoping to accomplish after high school. We also received an explanation of the unit’s accomplishments by the Senior Instructors for each program.”
Cadets who spoke were Raymond J. Walker, Eustis High School AFJROTC; Laurynn Meadow Lackey, Leesburg High School AFJROTC; Reegan Buss, Mount Dora High School AFJROTC; Emma Jeffries, South Lake High School NJROTC; Richard Draper, South Sumter High School NNDCC; and Analicya Lannin, Umatilla High School AJROTC.
Following the presentations, the Florida MOAA Council of Chapters president, retired U.S. Army Colonel Mike Borders, of Sebring, gave a brief update on Florida MOAA and national MOAA events and happenings.
A “Table of Honor” ceremony by cadets from the Mount Dora Air Force JROTC detachment rounded out the evening, as they recognized those who lost their lives in service to their country.
“What a somber, yet stirring and memorable presentation the cadets put on. Extremely impressive,” Hansen wrote. “Most of us have lost friends or acquaintances resulting from their service to our country, and the ceremony really brought memories back to us of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America.”
Members also elected officers to lead the group in 2022 and 2023.
Hansen will continue as president, and the other officers elected are Pam Fillmon-Sherrill, second vice president; retired Army Colonel Thomas Smith, secretary; and retired Navy Chief Warrant Officer 4 Dolphus (Pete) Rector, treasurer.
The chapter’s next gathering will be a luncheon meeting on Jan. 12, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., at the Eisenhower RRC. The guest speaker will be author Carole Engle Avriett, who will discuss her book, “Marine Raiders, The True Story of the Legendary WWII Battalions.”
The meeting is open to all and reservations can be made online.
Visit http://lakesumtermoaa.org.