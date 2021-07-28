Next month, Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza will host “Remember Then,” a program featuring the greatest radio hits of the late 1950s through the early 1970s, from several genres: doo wop, Motown, rock ’n’ roll, British Invasion, bubblegum, classic soul and R&B.
Songs include “In The Still Of The Night,” “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Earth Angel,” “Just My Imagination,” “Do You Want To Know A Secret,” “The Wanderer,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Under The Boardwalk” and “Blue Moon.”
The program will be handled by singer, songwriter, musician and recording engineer Dave DeLuca, who has been performing for over 30 years. He is a member of the Songwriter’s Guild of America and has had songs published by BMI. He is currently overseeing production of “The Star-Spangled Songbook,” a tribute to American composers and lyricists who crafted popular standards, for a future airing on PBS.
The in-person event will begin at 2 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the library, located at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood.
For more information or to register for seating, call the library at 352-689-4560.