Parents must declare which of three back-to-school options they prefer for their children by July 23. If a declaration is not made, their child will be assigned to the traditional model.
The tentative start date for the 2020-2021 school year is Aug. 10.
The Sumter County School District is offering three learning options for the upcoming school year, pending Board approval: 1) A traditional reopening as directed by the Gov. DeSantis; 2) TEAMSumter, with a structured distance learning format; and 3) Sumter Virtual School, which is more flexible, computer-driven, and requires more student self- discipline. These choices will be available for parent/guardian selection for the new school year during this pandemic.
Students are legally required to attend school in some format. Homeschool is always an available option for parents, but students must register. Call 352-793-2315 ext. 50312 for registration information.
Parents can use the following link to select back-to-school options:
https://www.sumter.k12.fl.us/Page/6280.
Submit one response per child. If you have not completed the survey by July 23, your child will be assigned to the traditional model.