Did you know the highest number of lost and injured pets arrive at shelters the days immediately following Independence Day and New Year’s Eve events? The noise and sight of fireworks frighten most of them.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA offers a few steps to take to protect your pet during the upcoming July 4 festivities.
When fireworks are going off, keep your pets inside or in a secure kennel, especially when you are not home. Extremely loud noises can be quite stressful to animals. With their sensitive hearing, fireworks can cause them to panic, and some may bolt from their home in terror. Even normally calm pets may bite or scratch out of fear or anxiety.
Leave a TV on, or play soft music on the radio. Close the blinds/curtains and keep the lights on. Other precautions should be considered prior to fireworks season, such as Thundershirts, and as a last resort, a prescription for the right dosage from your vet to help calm your pet during anxiety. Never give any type of human medication to your pet.
If you will be out of town, make arrangements early for a qualified pet sitter and provide the sitter with emergency contact numbers.
All pets should minimally have two forms of ID: a collar with an ID tag, and either a County License or a microchip. Each ID should have an emergency contact number. Any form of current ID greatly increases the chances of reuniting you with your lost pet. Have your pets enrolled on the free FindingRover.com site, should your pet become lost.
If your pet is lost, contact YOUR Humane Society SPCA at 352-793-9117 and post your pet on their website’s Lost & Found page at www.hsspca.org/lost-found-animals. Contact Sumter County Animal Services at 352-689-4400 and visit both locations daily, leaving them a full description of the animal and your contact information.
Create a flyer with a photo of the lost animal and your contact information. Post it at all local veterinary offices, groomers, pet supply stores, and throughout your neighborhood.
Post your pet’s photos and contact information on local social media pages specifically for Lost and Found pets in your county.