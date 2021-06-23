Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting several great events and programs in July, offering something for everyone.
Patriotic Family Fun Day will be July 9, 4–8 p.m., with a celebration of the park’s birthday featuring old-fashioned games and relays, music and food. Game competitions will be at 5 p.m., and a pet parade at 6 p.m.
July 12, July 19 and July 26, Nature Days for Children will be held 9 a.m.–noon for children ages 8–12. Each 3-hour nature session includes nature crafts, games, walk and snack. Cost is $10/child, which benefits Dade Battlefield Society, the park’s citizen support organization. Call 352-793-4781 to register.
July 14, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Project WILD/Aquatic WILD For Educators features a combined curriculum workshop including educational activities for both aquatic and terrestrial animals and their habitats. The workshop is geared toward any educator who works with elementary and middle school-aged students. The workshop is free to all educators, but space is limited. To register, contact Kristin at Kristin.n.wood@FloridaDep.gov or 352-793-4781.
A Pine Needle Basket Class will be held July 22, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Join expert volunteers as they teach how to make a pine needle basket. Cost is a $5 suggested donation to Dade Battlefield Society. Class size is limited to 12, and pre-registration is required. Call 352-793-4781 to register.
Unless otherwise noted, cost for the events is included in the park entrance fee of $3/vehicle or an Annual Florida State Park Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.