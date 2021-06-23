During National Foster A Pet Month, YOUR Humane Society SPCA is seeking some rock star lifesavers who would open up their homes temporarily for as little as two days up to two months to a pet in need. The no-kill shelter provides all the pet’s material needs, and the foster family provides the loving home experience.
Approximately 7.6 million pets enter America’s shelters each year, causing issues with space and overcrowding. Fostering some of these pets allows shelters to focus their limited resources on the animals that may not be able to go directly into a home setting upon intake.
Statistically, if only 2% of the 85 million pet owners in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, it would eliminate unnecessary euthanasia immediately, according to YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
If you’re an animal lover, you could be the perfect person to foster, and it’s easier than you might think, YOUR Humane Society SPCA says. You will be partnered with animals who are compatible with your lifestyle and require only a little of your time and some TLC.
Want to foster a pet? Call 352-793-9117 and complete a foster volunteer application at www.hsspca.org/volunteer/fostering.
Pet Pals
Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Mon-Sat from 9am-3pm.
We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee.
For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Meet Amelia!
Amelia is a 1-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Is very sweet and playful. She would prefer to be the only pet and no kids in the household.
Meet Amos!
Amos is a 4-year-old male Lab mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Amos would be best if he was the only pet in the household.
Meet Posey!
Mosey is a 8-month-old female grey Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Posey is looking for a home that is willing to work with her and to be very patient with her.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.