JA Program News: Program Expansion Underway!
Calling all public and private After School/After Church programs, School Break and Summer Camps! JACF has your solution to building robust, engaging and meaningful programs for any of the K-12 students you will serve!
JACF has expanded our K-12 financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs to serve schools, organizations, faith-based and community groups who impact students outside the traditional school day and week. All JA programs empower youth to be financially literate, prepare them for the workforce and hone their inner entrepreneur – why not help young people be ready for the real world at every age at any time on any day? Every JA program is aligned with national math, reading, speaking/listening/writing and social studies standards to ensure your enrichment programs meet your high program expectations…all while having fun with your students!
JACF is currently serving nearly 1,000 K-5th graders across Central Florida in the “after school” learning arena….call us to find out how you can provide your students with our JA innovative and engaging student programs.
Contact Brandi Jordan, K-12 Programs Coordinator VISTA today! Brandi specializes in designing programs that serve large and small student groups. She is currently working with a number of after school program providers to develop JA programs that meet their student needs. Contact Brandi today at bjordan@jacentralfl.org | 407.270.4965.