While Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA), may be closed to the public, our work to rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine life continues unabated with the release of a one-eyed juvenile green sea turtle. This incredible story of hope will culminate as “Small Fry” is released at Fred Howard Park on Thursday, March 19th at 11:30 a.m.
“Small Fry was found floating by a fisherman in New Port Richie on December 11, 2019,” said Dr. Shelly Marquardt. “Upon intake at CMA’s surgical suite, a physical exam was performed and found that Small Fry had a mild case of fibropapilloma tumors, however, there was a very large tumor on his left eye.”
CMA’s veterinarian determined that Small Fry required surgery to remove the tumor and determine if the eye was still functional. After examining his eye, the severity of the tumor was extensive and complete removal of “Small Fry’s” left eye was necessary. At 10 lbs., “Small Fry’s” treatment plan consisted of fluids, vitamins, and a good diet.
“Small Fry recovered well from surgery and began eating shortly after,” said Dr. Marquardt. “We continued to monitor Small Fry’s post-operative progress, but he never showed any complications from the loss of his eye.”
“Small Fry” was cleared for release by Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s veterinarian and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.