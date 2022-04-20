Did you know story time is offered weekly at two Sumter County library locations? The children’s programming is one of many regular programs and presentations offered by the library system.
Bushnell Public Library, 402 N. Florida Street in Bushnell, offers the in-person programs every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
At Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza, 7375 Powell Road, Suite 100, Wildwood, the programming is available Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Interested in learning more, or registering your child to attend?
Visit https://sumtercounty.librarycalendar.com.