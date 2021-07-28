YOUR Humane Society SPCA is hosting Kitty Bingo, a furry fundraiser, Aug. 5 at the Wildwood Community Center, located at 6500 Powell Road in Wildwood.
Kitty Bingo will feature approximately 15 to 30 adoptable kittens and possibly a few fun-loving adult cats from YHSSPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter.
“Thanks to volunteer kitty wranglers, these frisky felines will be available to join players at their tables for cuddles, kisses and good luck while they play bingo to win many prizes,” the shelter says.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and bingo will run 6–8:30 p.m. Food, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and animal-themed merchandise will be available for purchase. Coolers should not be brought to the event in order to support the fundraiser.
This fundraiser is possible thanks to the sponsorship of Mid-Florida Agencies Florida Blue, Cat Crazy Villagers Club, Wildwood Parks and Recreation Center and Donna’s Dreamcakes.
The event has sold out in the past, so get your ticket before they’re gone. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Proceeds will benefit care of the animals living at the shelter.
Get tickets at https://bit.ly/yhsbingo or text bingo to 80888.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)3 private non-profit organization located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. Learn more at hsspca.org or by calling 352-793-9117.