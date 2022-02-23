The Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and awards banquet was held at The Harbor Hills Country Club on Friday, Feb. 11.
Award recipients for 2021 are Sandra Ricciardi, Hope Wilson and Alana Hanshaw, Community Hero Award; Bob Gersh, Ambassador of the Year; Gloria Puerto-Ebey, Volunteer of the Year; Billy Berg, Leadership Award; and Jena Sullivan, Community Outreach Award.
In addition to the awards ceremony, the evening included dinner, a continuation of the chamber’s fundraising efforts for a firework show in Lady Lake with gift bags donated by area businesses and the swearing-in of the chamber’s 2022 board members.