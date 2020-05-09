Altrusa International of Lake County donated hundreds of books to Spring Creek Charter School, located in Paisley, to be handed out to students when they pick up meals through the Lake County Schools’ meal distribution program.
Lake Altrusans purchased a variety of books for all reading levels so they could be distributed to students who are at home while schools are closed due to the pandemic.
“We are so excited to help students in North Lake County as they try to cope during this strange time. We hope the books offer a welcome diversion for them,” said Dawn Mainville, President of Lake Altrusa. “We are grateful to the attendees to our annual Bunco Party fundraiser last October. Their generosity filled our coffers so we could purchase the books.”
Leesburg marketing and production company Red Apples Media also contributed toward the purchase of the books.
Additionally, the Lake Altrusans recently donated $500 to the Lake Sumter Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides much needed support to child survivors of physical abuse, sexual abuse and severe neglect.
Altrusa International of Lake County is part of Altrusa International, a non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. For more information, visit http://www.altrusaoflakecounty.org.