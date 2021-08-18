Lake Technical College’s Adult Education program is kicking off its fall semester with a variety of classes, including GED® Preparation and English language (ESOL) coursework.
GED Prep classes help individuals prepare for the GED® test. Once an individual passes all four sections of the GED test, they earn a State of Florida high school diploma. ESOL classes are for individuals who want to improve their conversational English and basic language skills.
Lake Technical College is a public, post-secondary institution based in Eustis. Visit www.laketech.org or call 352-589-2250 for more information.