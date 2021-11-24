On the drive to Chase Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, in Webster, you can get a glimpse of the natural beauty that is Central Florida. Far from magic castles or wizard schools, the drive down State Road 50 to a dirt road leads to an adventure of a different sort.
Chase Sanctuary was started around 14 years ago by Donna and Nina Vassallo. When they bought the property, they noticed that abandoned hound dogs and feral cats roamed around the area. Nina helped find homes for these animals one by one and started to gain a reputation for helping animals out.
As time passed, many other animals – parrots, toucans, deer and guinea pigs – found a home at the sanctuary. The site is licensed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
One resident is Tracy, a common brown lemur, and quite possibly the oldest lemur in the world at 40-plus years. She was the first lemur in the Vassallos’ care, and through her, they learned about the species’ fate.
Due to deforestation and hunting, lemurs have become an endangered species. The rampant pet trade doesn’t help their situation, either. Many people trade and sell lemurs as pets in the U.S., which can cause the animals to become aggressive over time.
The Vasallos have adopted some of these unwanted ‘pets’ and given them a safe place to live out the rest of their lives. And, their No. 1 wish is to completely abolish the pet trade of lemurs.
“Don’t get them as pets. Be more conscious of what’s happening to the planet and the environment,” said Nina. “These animals have just as much a right to be here as we do.”
At the sanctuary, visitors will not only be greeted by smiling volunteers, but by many chickens, cats and tortoises. If you book a private tour, you can even go into some enclosures and interact with the lemurs directly.
Although some may argue that these interactions don’t help the lemurs, the Vassallos and an organization they’re associated with, the World Association for Zoos and Aquariums, beg to differ. Lemurs actually receive many benefits from interacting with humans. In fact, it’s part of their enrichment program, according to the Vassallos.
In addition to private tours, you can also interact with the primates during the sanctuary’s Painting with Lemurs or Lemur Yoga events.
“I don’t think I knew exactly where this was going to go. It’s grown very organically, and it evolves. We never had a concrete plan,” Nina said. “Five years ago, I would’ve never thought of painting with primates or lemurs and yoga!”
Although painting with lemurs, or doing a downward-facing dog while a lemur hops on your back may be fun, it takes a lot of care and finances to care for these animals. Just recently, the sanctuary lost their primary produce donator. They are looking for someone to fill that spot.
For more information about tours, call 352-988-8014 or email info@chasesanctuary.org.
Information on donations, tours and events also is posted at www.chasesanctuary.org and on their Facebook page at @ChaseRescueSanctuary.