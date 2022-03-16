This month, Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is offering a variety of programs for its visitors. Here’s a quick rundown of the activities.
March 17, join park staff for a birding hike on the trails at Dade, 9–10:30 a.m. The Dade Bird Walk will look for resident and wintering birds. Loaner binoculars will be available for the walk.
March 18, 10 a.m.–noon, a Cherokee Leaf Print and Native Plant Dyeing class will cover how to imprint designs from plants onto white cotton fabric through Cherokee leaf printing. Attendees also will learn how to use nature’s materials to dye cloth naturally. All materials are provided. Cost is $5, in addition to park admission. Those ages 12 and under welcomed free of charge. Pre-registration required for class.
Bring your musical instrument or just your voice to the Campfire Music Jam on March 18, 6–8 p.m., and enjoy the jam session.
March 19, learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Cost is $5, in addition to park admission. Pre-registration required for class.
March 26, learn about the history of Dade Battlefield Historic State Park from its inception in 1921 through today. Artifacts, pictures and a living historian will bring the history of Dade to life, 6–7 p.m. in the Dade Lodge.
The park’s visitor center and museum are closed for renovation until approximately mid-March. This renovation will prevent in-person visitor access to the park office, but staff will be available at 352-793-4781.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset every day of the year.
Park entry is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. Remember, hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting.
For more information on these and other programs, call 352-793-4781.