Ring in the new year with these fun programs and events at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park.
Jan. 20, join expert volunteers and learn how to imprint designs from silk ties onto white silk scarves, 10 a.m.–noon. The Silk Scarf Printing class is $5, in addition to park admission. All materials are provided, and pre-registration is required.
Also Jan. 20, a Pine Needle Basket Class will be offered, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. The traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a long leaf pine needle basket. Class activity fee is $5 to the Dade Battlefield Society. Group size is limited to 12, and pre-registration is required.
Jan. 29, enter a quilt or simply enjoy the display at the Dade Quilt Show, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Participants can enter quilts for a $5 display fee for each item, up to five items. Call 352-793-4781for applications. The show will also include quilting demonstrations and vendors, button art, natural fiber art and a concession stand.
Feb. 5, Traditional High Tea in the Lodge will include food, and accoutrements (hats and the like) will be provided during the event, 1–3 p.m. Cost is $15/person in addition to park admission. By reservation only.
Park entry is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. Remember, hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting.
For more information on these and other programs, call 352-793-4781.