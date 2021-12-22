The UF/IFAS Sumter County Extension is offering two February sessions titled, “Here’s the (Florida) Beef!” Reservations to the program can be made now.
Registration is $10 for both sessions, which run 9–11 a.m. Feb. 3 and Feb. 10.
The Feb. 3 program will cover Florida beef cattle production, hormones, grass-fed cattle and more. Heart-healthy beef recipes, bone broth, quick and easy prep methods (instant pot, slow cooker and more) will also be offered, along with samples.
The Feb. 10 session will look at Florida beef cattle production and climate change. It will also cover making an appetizer board, beefy beer dip and beef canapes, along with more samples.
The Florida Beef Council is paying toward the expense of the beef, according to the Extension office.
The program will be held at Wildwood Community Center, 6500 County Road 139 in Wildwood.
Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/heres-the-florida-beef-tickets-191894931907.
For more information, call 352-569-6862 or visit http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/sumter.