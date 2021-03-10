Have you gotten your DNA tested? Don’t know what to do with all those cousin matches? Would you like to be able to use the data you’re given to find other ancestors? Then please attend the March 11 Pastfinders program, “Exploring FTDNA for Autosomal Analysis” by Henry Trott.
He will take you through a step-by-step procedure to organize and analyze your many autosomal matches. Elevate your personal research ability with easy-to-follow techniques that map DNA segments to ancestors. Learn the value of analyzing your segment data. Understand the tools used to achieve research efficiencies and bring about measured gains in attaining your genealogy goals and further grow your family tree. Trott is experienced in genealogy, a mentor and the North American representative for a surname project group.
The presentation starts at 6 p.m., and the Zoom portal opens at 5:30 p.m. There will be time for questions and answers toward the end of the presentation. To learn more and to register for this program, go to PastfindersSLC.org or like PastfindersofSL on Facebook.