UF IFAS Extension Sumter County is holding a six-week class for people who have been diagnosed with diabetes. The class will cover eating right, physical activity, general health issues, weight control and overall health. Pre-registration is required.
The six sessions will be held 1–2 p.m. Fridays starting Feb. 11 at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church, located at 6500 Wesleyan Way in Wildwood.
Call LuAnn Duncan at 352-569-6871 or email her at laduncan@ufl.edu for more information. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/DiabetesMgt2022.