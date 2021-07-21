Have you ever thought about leaving a legacy to the younger generation? At First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee we want to do that in our ministries. We focus heavily on youth and children’s ministries as well as young families. There are just a few short weeks until school starts, and summer activities end. Families get into their fall routines and life gets a little back to normal.
At First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee it’s been a wonderful and eventful summer. We have an active vibrant youth ministry that helps teenagers cope with the problems of growing up and life in general. They meet on Sunday morning at 9:00am and have fun and learn from God’s guidebook to man, the bible. We also have an active children’s ministry called Kid Venture which meets every Wednesday night at 6:00pm, and for the next few summer weeks on Mondays at 9:00am for summer fun and games.
Our church also offers challenging adult bible studies on Sunday morning at 9:00am, Sunday evening at 6:00pm, and Wednesday night at 6:30pm. We would love for you to come join us and get plugged into a group that will challenge you and support you in these trying times. Our Sunday morning worship is 10:00am and we have wonderful praise music as well as biblical preaching with a new preaching series called; “Passing the Torch”.
Come join us and let’s leave that legacy together. 802 CR 470 Lake Panasoffkee 33538. 352-793-5510. fbclp@fbclakepan.com.