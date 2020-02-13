Anyone under 21 can no longer legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco product in the United States, including electronic cigarettes and vaping products that contain nicotine, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The new law, which raises the legal buying age from 18 to 21 nationwide, was part of a spending bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20, according to the FDA.
Underage tobacco compliance checks were conducted recently at 11 retail stores within the city limits of Wildwood. The compliance checks were initiated with a partnership between the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco Bureau of Law Enforcement (ABT) and the Wildwood Police Department. By conducting these compliance checks law enforcement agencies can reduce the likelihood of illegal tobacco sales to minors. Sumter C.A.P. Drug Free Coalition would like to thank and publicly recognize the 10 stores who DID NOT sell tobacco products to an underage youth. These retail stores are Mobil Gas Station, Marathon Gas, Circle K on Main Street, CVS, Dollar General, Dev Food Mart, SNJ Liquors, Circle K on US 301, Wawa and Murphy Express.
The one retail store clerk who did sell to a minor chose to take and did complete the Responsible Vendor Training (RVT) online training to learn: the importance of responsible alcohol and tobacco sales and service; the laws that control the sale and service of alcohol and tobacco; how to check ID's; how to refuse service to underage or intoxicated persons; how to prevent alcohol and tobacco sales to underage persons. Completion of this course is encouraged by Sumter County Judge Paul Militello, and the Wildwood Police Department.
Names of managers in photos: Circle K, Main Street, Carrie Pearson; CVS, Hope Pizzuto; Dollar General, April Carr & Rhonda Crouse-Atchison; Circle K, US 301, Helene Atkinson; Wawa, Laurie Wood & Ashley Jordan; Murphy Express, Dave Musgrave; and Mobil Gas Station, Mohammad Hossain.