I don’t know how to begin to thank you for your beautiful story ["Area Musicians Get Creative to Keep Performing," Aug. 19]. All of our musicians and I are so appreciative. The story is so beautifully written and I really appreciate your hard work and kindness sharing our story. I have begun sharing the story on as many pages of social media as possible and will continue doing so over the next few weeks. Thank you again!!!
— Andrea Rowlison, Music Remembrance, Orlando
Letters to the Editor can be sent to editor@sumternewssun.com and should be short (less than 300 words) and include your name and city for publication. We also need your home address and phone number for verification. Thank you!