The Friends of The Villages Library will hold a book sale on Feb. 12 and Feb. 14, 2022 at the Pinellas Branch of the Villages Library, 7375 Powell Road, in Wildwood.
Items for purchase will be a variety of library discards and public donations, Non-fiction books will be sorted by category.
Feb. 12, the sale will run 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Feb. 14, the sale will run 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and include a huge military collection, according to the group.
Sales are cash only, and the maximum room occupancy is 25 people.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer, non-profit group that has returned over $600,000 to the community since 2003.
The funds have covered speaker costs for library programs, children’s ebooks to download, elementary school events to encourage students to reach reading goals, and saved hundreds of thousands of books from being destroyed.