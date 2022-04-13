The Friends of The Villages Library will hold a book sale April 23 and April 25 at the Pinellas Branch of the Villages Library, 7375 Powell Road, in Wildwood.
Items for purchase will be a variety of library discards and public donations. Non-fiction books will be sorted by category.
The sale will run 10 a.m.–3 p.m. both days.
Sales are cash only, with hardcover books offered for $1 and softcover books for $.50. Also available for purchase will be audio books for $3, and single disk CDs and DVDs for $1. Oversized books and multi-disk packages will be priced separately.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer, non-profit group that has returned over $600,000 to the community since 2003.
The funds have covered speaker costs for library programs, children’s ebooks to download, elementary school events to encourage students to reach reading goals, and saved hundreds of thousands of books from being destroyed.