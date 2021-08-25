Until further notice, face masks are required and maximum occupancy is three people at both Friends of The Villages Library Bookrooms. The used-book sales rooms are located at the Belvedere branch, 325 Belvedere Blvd. in The Villages, and the Pinellas branch, Pinellas Plaza, 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood. Hours at both locations are 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
If you’d like to donate to support the libraries, you can drop off up to two boxes of books, DVDs and other media during regular business hours.
The next book sale will be held Oct. 4–5 at the Pinellas library.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that has returned over $500,000 to the community since 2003.