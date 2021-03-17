March 22 and 23, the Friends of The Villages Library will hold an inventory reduction sale at the Pinellas Branch of The Villages Library, 7375 Powell Rd., Wildwood, inside the Sumter County Services Center.
Merchandise for sale is a 50/50 mix of library and public donations never shown in FOVL Bookrooms, including a foreign language section, audio books, CDs and DVDs.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions apply. Only three dealers will be allowed at a time, the maximum room occupancy is 20, face masks are required for entry, 6-foot social distance must be maintained and visitors will use a one-way maze to view sale items.
The event runs March 22, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and March 23, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Everything will be half-price on the second day.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer organization which has returned over $500,000 to the community since 2003.