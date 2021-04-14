April 19 and 20, the Friends of The Villages Library will hold a book sale at the Belvedere Branch of The Villages Library, 325 Belvedere Blvd, The Villages.
Merchandise for sale is a 50/50 mix of library and public donations never shown in FOVL book rooms, including fiction and nonfiction. Each attendee will receive a free FOVL Read & Recycle cloth bag.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions apply. Only three dealers will be allowed at a time, the maximum room occupancy is 15 people, face masks are required for entry, 6-foot social distance must be maintained and visitors will use a one-way maze to view sale items.
The event runs April 19, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and April 20, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Cost is $5 per FOVL bag on Monday and $4 per bag on Tuesday, with a special deal offered Tuesday of $4 per box. Cash only.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer organization which has returned over $500,000 to the community since 2003.